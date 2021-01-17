Morgan Stanley Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,741 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Forward Pharma A/S were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Forward Pharma A/S by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWP stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $12.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.61.

Forward Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

