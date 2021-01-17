Morgan Stanley Downgrades Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) to Sell

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $39.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average of $27.29.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

