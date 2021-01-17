Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) by 59.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,303 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 295.4% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 595.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter.

NUGT opened at $63.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.06 and its 200 day moving average is $83.86. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $214.10.

