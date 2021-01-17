Morgan Stanley Boosts Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $205.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.57% from the company’s current price.

AMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.92.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $208.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $208.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.84.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $3,948,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $98,716.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,192.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,680. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 277.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,575,000 after acquiring an additional 638,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,878,000 after purchasing an additional 382,007 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,021,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,184,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,792,000 after purchasing an additional 122,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 841,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,612,000 after purchasing an additional 96,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

