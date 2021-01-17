Morgan Stanley Acquires 14,087 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,087 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Park-Ohio worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKOH. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 26,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 29.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 577.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 1,861.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKOH has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of PKOH stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.99 million, a P/E ratio of 97.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.49. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $117,463.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,284.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

