Moore Clark Sells 27,000 Shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) VP Moore Clark sold 27,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $37,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 288,076 shares in the company, valued at $397,544.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Moore Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 31st, Moore Clark sold 54,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $87,480.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Moore Clark sold 23,500 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $27,260.00.

PED opened at $1.37 on Friday. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PEDEVCO stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of PEDEVCO at the end of the most recent quarter.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held approximately 23,441 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

