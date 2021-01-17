Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Lowered to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $102.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $99.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MNST. Guggenheim raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.

Shares of MNST opened at $91.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.20. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 130,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 24,379 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,973,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,261,000 after acquiring an additional 26,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

