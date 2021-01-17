Monness Crespi & Hardt Boosts At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Price Target to $28.00

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) had its price target boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HOME. Craig Hallum started coverage on At Home Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of At Home Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.17.

HOME stock traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $22.73. 2,641,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273,123. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. At Home Group has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.74 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that At Home Group will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 3,222 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $71,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 275,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $4,826,372.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in At Home Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,013,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,635,000 after buying an additional 457,957 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in At Home Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 954,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in At Home Group by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 586,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 73,902 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in At Home Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 46,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in At Home Group by 876.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 540,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 484,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

