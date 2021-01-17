Money Plant Token (MPT) Market Cap Tops $966.80

Money Plant Token (CURRENCY:MPT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 17th. Money Plant Token has a market capitalization of $966.80 and $15.00 worth of Money Plant Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Money Plant Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Money Plant Token has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,244.79 or 0.03427974 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00021200 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Money Plant Token

MPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2018. Money Plant Token’s total supply is 999,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,288,768 tokens. The official website for Money Plant Token is moneyplanttoken.io . Money Plant Token’s official Twitter account is @MEDIA_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Money Plant Token is medium.com/@mpteth/launch-16c545191902?sk=2af7da8371b6f7a7ed6de8ac0471dedc

Buying and Selling Money Plant Token

Money Plant Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

