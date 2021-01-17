MJardin Group (OTCMKTS:MJARF) Stock Price Up 31.3%

Shares of MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) shot up 31.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 932,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 250% from the average session volume of 266,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

About MJardin Group (OTCMKTS:MJARF)

MJardin Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, harvesting, processing, and sale of cannabis products in Canada and the United States. The company also provides consulting, design, operational, and other management services, such as strategic capital and financing, project management services for cultivation, licensure support, facility design, systems implementation, equipment leasing, construction oversight, facility ramp-up, and day-to-day personnel management and oversight to licensed cannabis operators with cultivation and retail businesses.

