Mizuho Lowers National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) to Underperform

Mizuho cut shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $56.00.

NHI has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Health Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of National Health Investors from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.63.

NHI opened at $67.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.88. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $91.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.02. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.87 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.18%.

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.45 per share, with a total value of $66,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

