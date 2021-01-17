Mizuho Increases Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $242.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $234.00 to $242.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.67.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $223.71. The company had a trading volume of 628,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,321. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.98. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $223.81.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,449.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 52.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.