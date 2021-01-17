Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Boosted by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,524,725 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,255 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.6% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $339,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.1% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $212.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.71.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

