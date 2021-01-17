MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MGM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.18.

MGM stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,736,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,149,259. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.39. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 182,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 58,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

