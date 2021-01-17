MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on January 29th

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0197 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

CIF opened at $2.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Get MFS Intermediate High Income Fund alerts:

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.