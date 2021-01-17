MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on January 29th

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0197 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
CIF opened at $2.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.00.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile
