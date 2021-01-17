Meter Governance (MTRG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $630,840.40

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 17th. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $630,840.40 and $145,783.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000770 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00048433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00120350 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00065280 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00254463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00070606 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,497.49 or 0.97615684 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

Meter Governance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.