Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MESA LABORATORIES, INC. designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy. “

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a sector weight rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:MLAB traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, reaching $295.33. The stock had a trading volume of 25,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,792. The company has a current ratio of 14.34, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.76 and a 200 day moving average of $258.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.90 and a beta of 0.39. Mesa Laboratories has a 12-month low of $181.90 and a 12-month high of $307.97.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $31.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.27 million. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

In related news, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.36, for a total transaction of $340,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,481 shares in the company, valued at $17,017,325.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $562,315.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,074,490.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,231 shares of company stock worth $2,294,115 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 631.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 398.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 19.2% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Laboratories (MLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.