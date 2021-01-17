Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target Raised to $12.50

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

MERC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercer International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TD Securities raised shares of Mercer International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.58.

Mercer International stock opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $760.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.93.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.23. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Mercer International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -325.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Mercer International by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

