Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 19th. Analysts expect Mercantile Bank to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $42.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.17 million. On average, analysts expect Mercantile Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Shares of MBWM opened at $28.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $467.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $37.15.

In related news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $87,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at $221,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MBWM has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.