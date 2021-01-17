Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Short Interest Update

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Meggitt stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88. Meggitt has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $18.01.

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

