Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Short Interest Update

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Meggitt stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88. Meggitt has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $18.01.
Meggitt Company Profile
