MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of MEG Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MEG Energy from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MEG Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.53.

MEGEF traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $3.64. 91,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,592. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $6.14.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

