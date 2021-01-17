Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

Separately, Truist raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $141.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace has a 12 month low of $58.72 and a 12 month high of $150.57.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medpace will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,832,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,771,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,164,945.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 185,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $25,941,773.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 532,750 shares of company stock valued at $74,888,848. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Medpace during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,052,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

