Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) Shares Up 5.3%

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) shares were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.39. Approximately 4,209,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 5,256,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Medigus in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, produces, and markets minimally invasive endo-surgical tools and direct visualization technology in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

