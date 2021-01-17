Maxim Group Increases Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Price Target to $155.00

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

TTEK opened at $132.52 on Friday. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $63.61 and a twelve month high of $134.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $589.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $121,893.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 8,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $1,053,384.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,523 shares in the company, valued at $25,565,108.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,389 shares of company stock worth $23,714,713 over the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $859,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 15,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

