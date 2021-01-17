Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $415.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $315.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.26 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $353.30.

NYSE MA opened at $323.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $322.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.95. Mastercard has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $20,296,188.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 494,858 shares of company stock worth $156,949,220. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 53.2% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 2,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Mastercard by 2.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

