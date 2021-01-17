Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stock Position Lowered by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,911 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.0% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Masco by 4.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its stake in Masco by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Masco by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in Masco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 37,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.53.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $56.09 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $60.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.34.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

In other news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $123,692.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at $759,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $205,946.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $493,379. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

