Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,911 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 429.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 335,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after acquiring an additional 272,537 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Masco by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 316,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 52,082 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Masco by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 78,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,373,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,315,000 after buying an additional 11,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays cut shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.53.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $56.09 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $60.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.34.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

In related news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $123,692.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $205,946.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

