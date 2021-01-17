Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $60.00 at Piper Sandler

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, December 4th. Benchmark raised shares of Marvell Technology Group to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.08.

MRVL stock opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.68.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $576,042.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,369.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $509,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,185.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,062 shares of company stock worth $3,364,445. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

