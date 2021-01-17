MarteXcoin Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (MXT)

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One MarteXcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MarteXcoin has a market capitalization of $8,550.41 and approximately $16.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MarteXcoin has traded up 16.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004616 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001561 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000531 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000205 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00018288 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MarteXcoin

MarteXcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2014. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 4,704,480 coins. MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MarteXcoin’s official website is martexcoin.org . MarteXcoin’s official message board is martexcoin.org/forum

MarteXcoin Coin Trading

MarteXcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarteXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarteXcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MarteXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

