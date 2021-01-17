Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.01.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of MRO traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 30,573,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,781,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 800.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.