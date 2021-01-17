Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) PT Raised to C$24.50 at Evercore ISI

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from C$19.50 to C$24.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$19.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.30.

Shares of TSE:MFC opened at C$24.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.18. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of C$12.58 and a twelve month high of C$27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 92.56, a current ratio of 162.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.91 billion and a PE ratio of 9.13.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$13.38 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.1199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.15%.

In other Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.20, for a total transaction of C$294,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$162,031.60.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

