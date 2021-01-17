MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Price Down 7.1%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s stock price was down 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 3,696,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 3,291,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

MNKD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

The company has a market cap of $730.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. Equities analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alejandro Galindo purchased 34,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 398,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,959.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MannKind by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,655,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,193,000 after purchasing an additional 747,580 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of MannKind by 79.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,156,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,420 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of MannKind by 81.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,922,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,753 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MannKind by 9.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,469,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 132,210 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of MannKind by 7.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 707,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

