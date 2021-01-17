MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Separately, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. MakeMyTrip has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.02.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.94 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 151.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 87.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,832,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,586,000 after acquiring an additional 562,330 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,329,000 after acquiring an additional 732,200 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,949,000 after acquiring an additional 104,905 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,686,000 after acquiring an additional 539,068 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 398,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 61,145 shares during the period. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

