Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Short Interest Update

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 316,700 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the December 15th total of 250,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Luxfer during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Luxfer by 348.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Luxfer by 50.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Luxfer by 17.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Luxfer during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,905. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.33. The company has a market cap of $478.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.33.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.70 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

LXFR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

