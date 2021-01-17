Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LUNMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Lundin Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.91.

LUNMF opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.57. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.85.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

