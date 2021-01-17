Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s share price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.50 and last traded at $30.54. Approximately 5,218,849 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 7,214,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAZR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Luminar Technologies stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures LiDAR based sensors for vehicles. It offers Iris, a sensor system that increases the visibility of vehicle drivers, as well as allows reacting safely at highway speeds. The company also provides a software that integrates with the sensor and helps the vehicle drivers.

