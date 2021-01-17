Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 2,940 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 97.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,341,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $345.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.35. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $350.62.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

