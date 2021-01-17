Linx (NYSE:LINX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linx (NYSE:LINX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Linx S.A. operates as a software development company. It designs and develops management and performance software for retail, as well as focuses on payment options and digital transformation. The company serves automotive, e-commerce, pharmacy, laundries, fashion and electronic industries. Linx S.A. is based in SP, Brazil. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Linx from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Santander initiated coverage on shares of Linx in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $7.60 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.73.

Shares of LINX opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. Linx has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 714.00 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tiger Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Linx in the third quarter worth $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linx in the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Linx by 23.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 315,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 60,713 shares during the last quarter. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

