Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €231.99 ($272.92).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €224.87 ($264.55) price target on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Independent Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €194.00 ($228.24) price target on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) stock opened at €213.70 ($251.41) on Friday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a 52-week high of €226.40 ($266.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €211.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is €207.25. The firm has a market cap of $112.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

