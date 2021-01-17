Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liminal BioSciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel small molecule compounds for respiratory, liver and renal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of PBI-4050, which are in clinical stage. Liminal BioSciences Inc., formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc., is based in Laval, Canada. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ LMNL traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $5.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,608,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,943. Liminal BioSciences has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $31.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 196.39% and a negative net margin of 2,758.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Liminal BioSciences will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Liminal BioSciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

