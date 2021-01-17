Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 8,455,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,736,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

LLNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.44.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.50 million, a PE ratio of -65.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.94 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. Limelight Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 25,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $100,001.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Hadden sold 16,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $73,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,156 shares of company stock worth $454,078 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 5,435.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 5,538.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

