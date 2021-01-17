LIFULL (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LIFULL (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIFULL Co., Ltd. offers real estate information services. The company provides services for domestic real estate companies. LIFULL Co., Ltd., formerly known as Next Co Ltd Tok, is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

OTCMKTS:NXCLF remained flat at $$3.47 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38 and a beta of -0.51. LIFULL has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

LIFULL (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.19 million for the quarter. LIFULL had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 3.22%. As a group, analysts predict that LIFULL will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LIFULL Company Profile

LIFULL Co, Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan. The company offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Rumah, a real estate and housing information Website for Indonesia; LIFULL Concierge, a Real estate agency service for Japanese employees re-assigned to Jakarta; Trovit, an aggregation Website; and Mitula, a site which offers information in real estate and housing, used cars, recruitment, and fashion.

