Levolution (LEVL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $24,410.00

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 17th. Levolution has a market capitalization of $12.97 million and approximately $24,410.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Levolution coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Levolution has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Levolution alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00063856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.27 or 0.00523666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005572 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00043796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,466.68 or 0.04036638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013293 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00016631 BTC.

Levolution Coin Profile

Levolution (LEVL) is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,477,187 coins. The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Levolution is levolution.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Levolution Coin Trading

Levolution can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Levolution should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Levolution using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Levolution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Levolution and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.