Leon C. Janks Sells 1,859 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Leon C. Janks sold 1,859 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total value of $185,472.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $96.04 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $102.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.37 and a 200-day moving average of $73.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 0.90.
PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.22. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $877.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.
PriceSmart Company Profile
PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of December 04, 2020, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs.
