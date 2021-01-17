LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Given New $365.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $365.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LendingTree from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $318.25.

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $302.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.41 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. LendingTree has a one year low of $135.72 and a one year high of $368.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.01.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $220.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. LendingTree’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LendingTree will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in LendingTree in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in LendingTree in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,905,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in LendingTree by 22.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

