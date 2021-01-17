Lear’s (LEA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $216.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Lear in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lear from $148.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus upgraded Lear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lear from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.29.

Lear stock traded down $5.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.79. The stock had a trading volume of 509,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $170.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.82.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Lear by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth $1,062,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lear by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

