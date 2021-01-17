Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Land Securities Group PLC is a real estate company. Its portfolio primarily includes office buildings, shopping and leisure destinations. Land Securities Group PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Land Securities Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Land Securities Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LSGOF opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

