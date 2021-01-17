Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) (LON:LRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) (LON:LRE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) to GBX 1,065 ($13.91) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 846.67 ($11.06).

Shares of LON:LRE opened at GBX 722 ($9.43) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 28.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 723.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 739.41. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a one year low of GBX 481 ($6.28) and a one year high of GBX 852.50 ($11.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

