Lambda (LAMB) Price Hits $0.0183 on Top Exchanges

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. In the last week, Lambda has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lambda has a total market cap of $23.54 million and approximately $16.98 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lambda

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda's total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,283,288,002 coins. Lambda's official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda's official website is www.lambda.im .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

