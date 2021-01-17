Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Kumba Iron Ore stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.24. The stock had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,369. Kumba Iron Ore has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19.
Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile
