Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kumba Iron Ore stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.24. The stock had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,369. Kumba Iron Ore has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. It also operates a port in Saldanha Bay.

